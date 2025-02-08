VIPs, passengers stranded at Hyderabad airport as SpiceJet flight faces 6-hr delay

Hyderabad: A SpiceJet flight from the Hyderabad airport to Prayagraj was delayed for at least 4-6 hours on Friday, February 7 causing major inconvenience to the passengers.

According to local reports, the flight scheduled to take off at 10:05 am suffered a technical glitch which was notified by the pilot. The passengers scheduled to board the flight were stranded at the airport for at least 6 hours without any clarification from the airline officials.

Passengers of the flight were reported VIPs including Vijay Devarakonda, Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) DGP Vijay Kumar and CID DGP Shikha Goel.

The Telugu film star was seen with his mother at the Hyderabad airport ahead of the flight, a video of which surfaced on social media.

SpiceJet launched direct flights from the Hyderabad airport to Prayagraj on February 1 for the Maha Kumbh Mela for ease of travel. These special flights will be in operation till February 27.

The Maha Kumbh Mela is the biggest religious gathering in the world, held at the Triveni Sangam, where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers meet. Many people take a holy dip in the river to cleanse their sins. This year, the event started on January 13 and has already seen over 40 crore pilgrims. The festival will end on February 26, 2025.

Flight delays at Hyderabad airport

This is not the first time that a delay has caused inconvenience to passengers at the Hyderabad airport.

Earlier this month, Oman Air’s Hyderabad-Muscat flight scheduled to depart from Hyderabad airport at 3:00 pm was cancelled after an eight-hour delay.

Passengers who had already boarded reportedly faced suffocation due to an air conditioning system malfunction. Despite attempts to fix the issue, the flight was called off at 10:00 pm.

A video circulating on social media shows distressed passengers expressing frustration, with some heard screaming in discomfort at Hyderabad airport.

On February 5, a Hyderabad-Tirupati flight was delayed due to a technical issue. The flight which was originally scheduled for 5:30 am was delayed at the last minute.

The passengers were stranded for over four hours. Many were concerned about missing their darshan at Tirumala.