Putin dismisses Russian ambassador to US

Antonov, who was appointed as Russia's Ambassador to the United States by the Russian president in August 2017, held the position for seven years.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2024 8:06 am IST
Russia declares federal emergency in Kursk region
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov has been dismissed from his role, according to a decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin Thursday.

Antonov, who was appointed as Russia’s Ambassador to the United States by the Russian president in August 2017, held the position for seven years.

Kremlin Spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said Monday that the choice of a new ambassador will not depend on the upcoming U.S. presidential elections, adding that a new ambassador would be appointed promptly, according to local media.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 11th October 2024 8:06 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button