Putin likely to attend G20 summit

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Neha  |   Published: 6th July 2022 10:26 pm IST
Could Vladimir Putin be ousted over his Ukraine invasion?
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Moscow: Moscow has informed Jakarta of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s intention to participate in the summit of the Group of 20 (G20) in November, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

The format of Putin’s participation will depend on the global situation, taking into account the sanitary and epidemiological situation in Southeast Asia, the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also Read
It would be ‘disgusting’ to see Boris Johnson ‘naked’, says Putin

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will lead the Russian delegation to the G20 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on Thursday and Friday in Indonesia’s Bali, the statement added.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest World updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button