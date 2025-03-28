Putin proposes temporary administration in Ukraine, calls for elections: Reports

Russian president Vladimir Putin has suggested that Ukraine be placed under a temporary administration to facilitate new elections and sign key agreements aimed at resolving the ongoing conflict, Russian news agencies reported on Friday, March 28.

Speaking in the northern port of Murmansk, Putin reiterated his belief that US President Donald Trump, who has strengthened ties with Russia, genuinely seeks to end the three-year-long war. He also stated that Russia was steadily progressing toward its objectives in the conflict.

Putin’s remarks on a temporary administration align with his long-standing claim that Ukraine’s current leadership is not a legitimate negotiating partner, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has remained in power beyond his mandate, which ended in May 2024.

“In principle, of course, a temporary administration could be introduced in Ukraine under the auspices of the U.N, the United States, European countries and our partners,” Putin was quoted as saying during discussions with seamen at the port.

“This would be in order to hold democratic elections and bring to power a capable government enjoying the trust of the people and then to start talks with them about a peace treaty,” he added.

He contrasted Trump’s approach with that of his predecessor, Joe Biden, who avoided direct engagement with Moscow, stating that the newly elected U.S. president’s willingness for dialogue demonstrated a sincere desire to end the conflict.

“In my opinion, the newly elected president of the United States sincerely wants an end to the conflict for a number of reasons,” he said.

Putin emphasized Russia’s commitment to peaceful resolutions but stressed that any settlement should not come at Moscow’s expense.

“Throughout the entire line of military contact, our troops are holding the strategic initiative,” he said, asserting that Russia was “persistently and confidently” moving toward achieving its goals.

He also noted Russia’s willingness to collaborate with various nations, including North Korea, to help bring an end to the war in Ukraine. While Western and Ukrainian sources claim that over 11,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to support Russian forces in the Kursk region, Moscow has not officially confirmed these reports.