Qatar: 41-yr-old Indian expat woman wins Rs 2 cr in Mahzooz draw

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, April 15.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 14th April 2023 7:20 pm IST
Qatar: 41-year-old Indian expat woman wins Rs 2 crore in Mahzooz draw
41-year-old Rinza Firoz (Photo: Gulf News)

Abu Dhabi: A 41-year-old Qatar-based Indian expatriate woman has been crowned as the fifth ‘guaranteed’ winner of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,22,720).

The winner of the draw Rinza Firoz, holding the raffle ID number 32718522— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 119th weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Rinza, who works as a coordinator for a pipeline supply service. She has been living in Qatar for the past 18 years with her husband and two children.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked and spellbound when I was checking my Mahzooz account while speaking with the Mahzooz team on the phone,” Rinza was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

She plans to use the money for her eldest daughter, who is preparing to attend university.

On March 4, the draw revamped its prize pool, introducing a new feature where every week one participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for 35 Dirhams (Rs 785).

