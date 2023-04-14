Qatar: 41-yr-old Indian expat woman wins Rs 2 cr in Mahzooz draw

Abu Dhabi: A 41-year-old Qatar-based Indian expatriate woman has been crowned as the fifth ‘guaranteed’ winner of one million Dirhams (Rs 2,22,22,720).

The winner of the draw Rinza Firoz, holding the raffle ID number 32718522— matched five out of the six winning numbers during the 119th weekly Mahzooz draw held on Saturday, April 8, 2023.

Also Read Saudi, Pakistani nationals win Rs 8 crore each in DDF draw

Rinza, who works as a coordinator for a pipeline supply service. She has been living in Qatar for the past 18 years with her husband and two children.

Meet Rinza our Mahzooz Millionaire who took home our weekly AED 1,000,000 guaranteed raffle draw prize. You could be next simply by participating in our weekly draw for only AED 35! Visit https://t.co/1cNLERdyUt now!

Live the good life!

*T&Cs apply pic.twitter.com/U0Zp55Q5pG — Mahzooz (@MyMahzooz) April 13, 2023

“I couldn’t believe it. I was shocked and spellbound when I was checking my Mahzooz account while speaking with the Mahzooz team on the phone,” Rinza was quoted as saying by Gulf News.

She plans to use the money for her eldest daughter, who is preparing to attend university.

Also Read Four Indians take home Rs 22L each in UAE’s Big Ticket draw

On March 4, the draw revamped its prize pool, introducing a new feature where every week one participant becomes a guaranteed millionaire.

The next Mahzooz live draw will be held on Saturday, April 15, at 9 pm (UAE time). Participants can register on the Mahzooz app and website and purchase a bottle of water for 35 Dirhams (Rs 785).