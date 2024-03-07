Qatar announces reduced working hours for Ramzan 2024

Doha: Qatar on Thursday, March 7, announced reduced working hours for ministries, government agencies, and public institutions during the holy month of Ramzan 1445 AH/2024.

In a circular issued by the Minister of Justice and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Ibrahim bin Ali Al-Muhannadi, the official working hours during the holy month for civil employees will be five hours a day, starting from 9 am until 2 pm.

Employees can attend late up to 10 am, provided they meet work requirements and complete the official five-hour workday, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

During the holy month, a remote work system will be implemented, allowing up to 30 percent of the total number of employees to work remotely.

Qatari mothers and individuals with disabilities are given priority in this regard, without affecting their work requirements.

Regarding, the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Education and Higher Education will determine working hours in the health and education sectors based on their respective specializations.

This year, Ramzan is expected to start in Qatar on Monday, March 11. However, the exact date of the start of Ramzan will be confirmed closer to the date, based on the moon-sighting tradition.