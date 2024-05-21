Qatar appoints ambassador to Mauritania for 1st time in 7 years

Doha: The Qatar has appointed an ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for the first time in seven years after the severing of relations between the two countries.

In a statement on Monday, May 19, the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, issued a decision appointing Shaheen Ali Khalfan Al-Bati Al-Kaabi as ambassador extraordinary and plenipotentiary to Mauritania.

This decision comes after Mohamed Lamine Ould Salman was appointed as the ambassador to Qatar by Mauritania in December 2023.

Nouakchott severed diplomatic ties with Doha in 2017 after Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain and Egypt cut off their relations with Qatar.

In April 2021, Qatar and Mauritania announced the resumption of their relationship “after intensive communications and support from the Sultanate of Oman.”