Qatar, Bahrain to resume direct flights from May 25

Manama: Bahrain and Qatar will resume direct flights between the two countries, as of May 25, the Bahrain News Agency (BNA) reported on Tuesday.

The decision is in accordance with what was “agreed upon between the concerned authorities in the two brotherly countries”.

The resumption of flights between Bahrain and Qatar “comes within the framework of the brotherly relations between the two brotherly countries and peoples, and in a manner that achieves” their common aspirations.”

Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates cut off relations with Qatar in 2017, accusing it of supporting Islamist movements that its neighbors consider dangerous, and also because of Doha’s relations with Iran and Turkey.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt in January 2021 ended a three-and-a-half-year ban on Qatar. But Bahrain restored travel and trade links in 2021.

Riyadh and Cairo were the first to reappoint ambassadors to Doha in 2021 following a Saudi-led Al-Ula agreement to end the dispute, while Bahrain announced in April that it had decided to restore diplomatic relations.

In April, Qatar and Bahrain announced to restore diplomatic relations after a six years-long dispute.