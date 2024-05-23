Qatar bans travel without paying traffic fines from Sep 1

Doha: Qatar to prevent individuals with traffic violations from travelling outside the country by land, air, and sea until all fines and payments are paid, effective from September 1.

The decision is part of a series of traffic regulations announced by Qatar’s Ministry of Interior (MoI), represented by the General Directorate of Traffic on Wednesday, May 22, at a press conference.

According to the ministry, fines can be paid via the Metrash2 application, the MOI website, traffic sections, or unified service centers.

To encourage fines settlement, the ministry is offering a 50 percent discount on traffic violations from June 1 to August 31, 2024.

— Ministry of Interior – Qatar (@MOI_QatarEn) May 22, 2024

The discount is applicable to violations that have been committed within a period of three years.

Starting May 22, vehicle owners in Qatar must obtain a permit from the General Directorate of Traffic to leave the country.

The vehicle must not have any outstanding traffic violations

The final destination for the motor vehicle must be specified

The applicant for the permit must be the owner of the vehicle, or present proof of.

Certain vehicles, including those bound for GCC countries or goods transport, are exempt from needing an exit permit if they meet certain conditions, including no outstanding fines and owner consent.

Qatari plates outside the country must return within 90 days, unless a permit is obtained, or face legal actions, including administrative impoundment for up to 90 days.

Qatar requires foreign vehicles to undergo technical inspection before renewal, and failure to do so within 30 days results in license plate returns and traffic law penalties.

Starting May 22, buses with over 25 passengers, taxis, and limousines are prohibited from using the left lane on road networks with three or more lanes in each direction.

Delivery motorcycle riders must use the correct lane, with lane changes allowed 300 meters before intersections. Violations may result in legal action and Public Prosecution referral.