Qatar becomes first Arab nation to join US Visa waiver program

In a significant development, Qatar has officially become the second Muslim-majority country and the first Arab nation to join the United States Visa Waiver Program list, which permits citizens of the country to visit the United States for up to 90 days without a visa.

This announcement was made by the US departments of state and homeland security on Tuesday, September 24. Qatar complied with all the terms and conditions of the program including low refusal rates of visas and provision of visa-free entry to US travellers to the nation.

The addition of Qatar to the United States Visa Waiver Program is believed to enhance the strategic relationship between the said countries. According to the Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, this would increase bilateral relations in the movement of people and goods thus fostering both nations.

The acceptance of Qatar into this programme puts it on the list of 41 other countries that have already benefited from this travel facilitation.

To qualify for the United States Visa Waiver Program, Qatar had to meet certain security standards, which could be a climax for any country seeking this category. This includes matters to do with counter-terrorism, law enforcement agencies, and immigration enforcement measures.

The US will acquire access to advanced passenger information as well as regarding the list, and database of known or suspected terrorists, which will improve the security cooperation between the two countries.

The United States Visa Waiver Program will formally come into operation for nationals of Qatar by the latest by December 1, 2024. Secondly, the United States of America will increase the visa waiver period from 30 to 90 days effective from October 1, 2024 and boost bilateral tourism.