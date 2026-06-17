Qatar cuts grace period after residence permit cancellation

Doha: Qatar has reduced the grace period for expatriates to leave the country after their residence permits are cancelled, shortening it from 30 days to 14 days, Gulf Times reported.

The change was announced by Captain Ali Ahmed Ali Al Kuwari of the Airport Passports Department during a webinar on safe travel procedures organised by the Ministry of Interior’s Public Relations Department.

“Earlier it was 30 days, but currently it is two weeks,” Al Kuwari said. He added that individuals who remain in Qatar beyond the 14-day period will be fined QR 10 per day.

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The revised rule is expected to affect thousands of expatriates, including Indian workers, who may need to make travel or employment arrangements within a shorter timeframe following the cancellation of their residence permits.

Al Kuwari also urged visitors to verify the validity of their visas and the duration of stay stated on their passport visa stamps. He warned that overstaying a visit visa carries a fine of QR 200 per day.

Travellers were advised to review their status through the Metrash mobile application before departure. Users should ensure there are no outstanding traffic fines, overstay penalties, travel bans or other dues that could affect their journey, he said.

The official also encouraged passengers to use the electronic gate system at Hamad International Airport to speed up immigration procedures. The Airport Passports Department currently operates 76 e-gates across arrival and departure terminals.

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Residents seeking to transfer a residence permit to a new passport can complete the process through the Metrash app, he added.

Addressing requirements for newborns, Al Kuwari said residents must report births and obtain the necessary residency documents. A child born in Qatar must secure a residence permit under the father’s sponsorship after obtaining the required paperwork from the relevant embassy.

Without a valid residence permit, a newborn would not be permitted to re-enter Qatar after leaving the country, he said.