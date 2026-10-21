Qatar: Eminent Indian orthopaedic surgeon Dr Bhat passes away

Doha: Eminent Indian orthopaedic surgeon Dr N S Bhat, who hailed from Mangaluru, Karnataka, and helped develop orthopaedic services in Qatar, passed away at Aisha Hospital in Doha on Sunday, October 18. He was 86.

Dr Bhat arrived in Qatar in 1975 and built a career spanning more than five decades. Affectionately known as “Subhu” among friends, he was widely respected for his surgical expertise and commitment to patient care.

Dr Bhat established the Department of Orthopaedics at Rumailah Hospital in 1976. He subsequently helped establish the Orthopaedic Surgery Department at Hamad Hospital in 1980.

In 1999, he moved to Doha Clinic Hospital, where he established its orthopaedic surgery department. In 2013, he joined colleagues in founding ICON Medical Center, where he served as a senior orthopaedic consultant.

His areas of expertise included paediatric orthopaedics and arthroscopic procedures, including ligament reconstruction, rotator cuff repair and meniscal surgery.

Patients remember Dr Bhat

Following news of his passing, former patients shared accounts of their experiences with the surgeon, highlighting his expertise and compassionate approach to treatment.

One patient, who said they had been under his care since around 1983, recalled undergoing corrective surgery for infantile scoliosis at Hamad Orthopaedic Clinic in 1988.

“Even after a gap of many years, he remembered his patients by name,” the patient wrote, recalling his compassionate care.

Another patient shared how Dr Bhat’s reassurance helped them finally proceed with long-delayed anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and meniscus surgery. They recalled his guidance during recovery, particularly his advice on returning to running.

“He was not just my surgeon, but someone whose words gave me the confidence to go ahead,” the patient wrote.

Other patients praised his professional expertise and compassionate approach. One described him as “a Dr and a Gentleman”, while another remembered him as a kind person who had made a significant difference to their life.

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Colleagues pay tribute

In a Facebook post, Mohan Thomas remembered Dr Bhat as a close friend and colleague known for his warmth and approachable nature. He also highlighted the surgeon’s association with the Indian Doctors’ Club, of which he was a founding member.

ICON Medical Center mourned his passing, describing him as a pioneer and mentor in orthopaedic surgery. The centre extended its condolences to his family, friends, colleagues and patients.

Dr Bhat’s career spanned several decades of service in Qatar, where his work helped shape orthopaedic care and touched generations of patients.