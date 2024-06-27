Qatar issues new dress code for government employees

Doha: Qatar has issued new dress code for employees across ministries, government agencies, and public bodies during work hours and at official events.

To maintain a formal and professional appearance at all times, Qatar’s Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs has issued Circular No. 13 for 2024, The Peninsula reported.

Male employees

Qatari male employees are required to wear the traditional Qatari thobe, a ghutra, and an egal.

The Qatari dress, including the bisht, thobe, and ghutra, is typically worn on official occasions, varying by time of day:

Morning: white

Midday: blonde

Evening: black

The winter bisht is suitable for wearing from December 1 to April 1.

Non-Qatari male employees are required to wear a full formal dark-colored suit, matching shirt and tie.

Female employees

Qatari female employees are required to wear traditional Qatari attire, including abaya and head covering, in a proper manner.

Non-Qatari female employees are required to wear appropriate women’s work suits that match the work environment. It prohibits short, tight clothing, bright colors, and inappropriate makeup.

In general, sports shoes are strictly prohibited unless a medical reason is provided, and clothing should be opaque, not tight, and avoid chains or logos. Employees should avoid inappropriate hairstyles.