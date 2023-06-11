Qatar: Kerala man wins Rs 16 lakh in Emirates Draw

Doha: Qatar-based Indian expatriate from Kerala won the grand prize of Dirhams 75,000 (Rs 16,83,477) in Emirates Draw’s latest game, Fast5.

The winner Anas Mokagikkal bagged the mega prize after he matched five numbers from a pool of 42 balls of the winning sequence at the Emirates Draw

Mokagikkal, who works as a driver, is delighted to win the draw.

He plans to use the winnings to pay off rent, settle outstanding debts, and allocate funds for much-needed home repairs in India.

“This incredible prize from Emirates Draw will undoubtedly help us bring our finances in order,” Mokagikkal told Gulf News.

About Emirates draw

Emirates Draw provides participants with the opportunity to play three games every week. Its MEGA7 offers a grand prize of Dirhams 100 million (Rs 2,24,46,37,000)the largest prize across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. EASY6, a simple weekly draw, offers a grand prize of Dirhams 15 million (33,66,95,550).

FAST5, offers the fastest route to winning Dirhams 25,000 (Rs 5,61,159) every month for 25 years with a single Dirhams 25 (Rs 561) ticket.