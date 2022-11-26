Qatar: Massive fire breaks out near FIFA World Cup fan zone

Video footage circulated on social media platforms shows plumes of black smoke can be seen rising into the sky near the fan village Qetaifan Island North.

Published: 26th November 2022
Black smoke rising from the scene in Qatar. Photo: Twitter

Doha: A massive fire broken out in the World Cup city of Lusail in Qatar, on Saturday, local media reported.

One of the social media user tweeted, “Huge Fire near the Lusail area north of Doha, Qatar. Direction where the main stadium is located. Firetruck on the way.” Another added: “Fire seen near lusail qatar.”

This fire came hours before the upcoming match to be held at Lusail Stadium between the Argentina national team and its counterpart Mexico in the framework of the World Cup 2022 competitions, which are currently being held in the State of Qatar until December 18.

Qatar’s Ministry of Interior quickly rushed to play down concerns about the fire. The account tweeted, “The Civil Defence controls a fire at a building under construction in Qetaifan Island, without casualties. #MOIQatar.”

It added, “The Civil Defense controls a fire in three warehouses in Umm Al-Amd area without casualties.”

The cause of the fire remains unknown.

