Qatar opens first smart mosque powered by solar energy

Doha: Qatar has inaugurated its first smart mosque powered by solar energy, introducing advanced technologies to improve energy efficiency, conserve water and support the country’s sustainability goals.

The Ministry of Endowments (Awqaf) and Islamic Affairs officially opened the Qais bin Saad bin Ubadah Mosque in the Muaither area on Monday, July 6, making it the first facility of its kind in the country, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported. The project is part of a broader programme to expand mosque infrastructure in newly developed residential areas as Qatar’s urban population continues to grow.

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The mosque incorporates intelligent systems that regulate electricity and water consumption. Solar panels supply renewable energy for lighting and air-conditioning, while a dedicated recycling system treats ablution water for reuse in toilet facilities and irrigation of the surrounding green spaces.

Officials said the environmentally focused design reduces pressure on conventional resources, lowers carbon emissions and enhances the landscape around the mosque.

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#وزارة_الأوقاف تُدشّن أول مسجد ذكي في قطر بمنطقة معيذر، ضمن منظومة المساجد الذكية لتعزيز الاستدامة وجودة الخدمات الدينية pic.twitter.com/VMk2ulG9Qa — وزارة الأوقاف والشؤون الإسلامية (@AwqafM) July 6, 2026

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Kuwari, Assistant Undersecretary for Da’wah and Mosques Affairs at the Ministry of Endowments and Islamic Affairs, said the project demonstrates successful cooperation between the ministry and the private sector in integrating smart technologies into mosque construction.

He added that similar facilities will be developed across Qatar under the ministry’s Strategic Objectives 2025–2030, which seek to modernise mosque infrastructure, improve the quality of religious services and promote sustainable resource management.

The ministry said the mosque combines traditional Islamic architecture with modern engineering to create a more efficient and comfortable environment for worshippers.

The project also supports Qatar National Vision 2030, which prioritises sustainable development, resilient infrastructure and improved quality of life while strengthening the social and cultural role of religious institutions.