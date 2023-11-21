Qatar postpones National Day celebrations in solidarity with Gaza

Doha: Qatar has postponed National Day celebrations in solidarity with Gaza, which has been in the middle of a fierce war between Israel and Hamas since October 7.

In a video clip posted on X, on Monday, November 20, Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Defense Affairs Khaled Al-Attiyah said, “A directive has been issued by the Emir and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, to postpone the celebration of this year’s National Day for our Armed Forces.”

“This postponement is the least we can do regarding what is happening to our brothers in Gaza in terms of genocide and crimes against humanity,” he added.

This comes after a similar decision taken by the Sultanate of Oman to cancel its celebrations of the 53rd anniversary of the Omani National Day, which falls on November 18 of each year.

Qatar National Day

Qatar’s National Day, celebrated on December 18 each year, honours its founder, Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed Al Thani, who established the modern state and united the country.

The Qatari Army annually hosts the “National March” event on National Day, featuring a military parade with the Emir and state officials in attendance.

