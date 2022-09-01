Qatar updates travel policy related to COVID-19 pandemic

Doha: Qatari Ministry of Public Health announced the update of the policy related to travel and return, related to the COVID emerging virus, the Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported.

Aaccording to a statement by the Ministry on Wednesday, the changes to the travel policy will come into effect on Sunday, September 4, starting at six in the evening, the time of arrival in Qatar.

The statement indicated that these updates were made based on the latest indicators of the COVID-19 pandemic in Qatar and the rest of the world.

Ministry of Health Announces Update of COVID-19 Travel Policy to State of Qatar. #QNAhttps://t.co/8YsflNy2q0 pic.twitter.com/VxX5hULzen — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) August 31, 2022

The ministry aims, through these changes, to facilitate the process of travel and return to Qatar, with full commitment to all means that would prevent and protect society from the threat of the virus.

The Ministry stated that the travel and return policy is part of the country’s strategy to combat the COVID-19 virus, pointing out that the strict application of the policy has proven its very important role in maintaining low rates of HIV infection in Qatar over the previous years.

Changes that will be implemented as of Sunday, September 4, 2022

It include the cancellation of the current country classification lists (red list).

It also includes the abolition of quarantine requirements for all travelers coming from abroad, and travelers who are proven to be infected with “Covid-19” after their arrival in Qatar must undergo sanitary isolation procedures in accordance with the procedures followed in the State of Qatar.

It also included continuing to carry out the required tests (before travel or after arrival) regardless of the vaccination status, according to the classification of travelers, which includes citizens, residents and visitors.

Citizens and residents must take a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) within a 24-hour period upon arrival in Qatar at one of the health centers of the Primary Health Care Corporation, or private medical centers approved by the Ministry of Public Health.​

Visitors are required to bring a certificate of a Polymerase Chain Reaction Test (PCR) with a negative result valid for 48 hours, or a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) with a negative result valid for 24 hours, from the time of the scheduled flight to Qatar.

Qatar abolishes obligation to wear mask in public places

Qatari Cabinet on Wednesday announced the abolition of the mandatory decision to wear the mask in closed public places, with implementation starting Thursday, September 1.

This came after the Cabinet meeting, which was held on Wednesday, at its headquarters in the Amiri Diwan, according to what was reported by the Qatar News Agency (QNA).

The Minister of State for Council Affairs, Muhammad bin Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, said that after reviewing the report of the Ministry of Health regarding developments in the COVID-19, it was decided to cancel the obligation of citizens, residents and visitors to wear masks in closed public places.

Those in health facilities, public transport and all employees and workers whose nature of work requires being in closed places and communicating with customers are excluded from the cancellation.

The cancellation decision comes less than two months after the Qatari authorities returned to the mandatory wearing of the mask in closed public places, against the background of the increase in the number of daily infections with the virus to more than a thousand cases per day in early July.