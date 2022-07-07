Qatar brings back mandatory wearing of masks in closed places

Doha: Qatar government has reinstated the mandatory wearing of masks in closed public places due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 infection, after it had canceled the rule in May.

This came after the Cabinet reviewed, during its meeting on Wednesday, the report of the Ministry of Public Health on the latest developments related to the COVID-19.

The Council decided to amend its decision issued on May 18, by obligating citizens, residents and visitors to wear masks in closed public places, provided that this decision will be implemented as of Thursday, July 7.

In turn, the Ministry of Health, in a statement, called on all members of society to abide by the decision, and said, “The wearing of masks has become mandatory for all individuals from the age of six years and above in closed public places.”

Meanwhile, the Qatari Ministry of Health called on all members of society to adhere to the new precautionary measures to limit the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, in implementation of the Cabinet’s decision on July 6.

The meeting also approved the amendment of the law “regulating tourism, organizing business events, and establishing Qatar for tourism.”

On Sunday, July 3, the Qatari Ministry of Health announced the availability of a fourth dose of the vaccine against the COVID-19.

According to the Qatar News Agency (QNA), the ministry said that the fourth dose is available to individuals aged 50 years and over, and individuals who suffer from chronic diseases that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 infection, regardless of their age.

On Wednesday, July 6, the ministry recorded 637 cases of COVID-19, while the currently active cases include 5,078.