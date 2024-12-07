QQSUDA invites tenders for Charminar to Nayapul strech illumination project

The cost of electrical work is Rs 5.8 crore, those interested can download the bid document till December 20 at 3.30 pm.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th December 2024 3:47 pm IST
Hyderabad: QQSUDA invites tenders for Charminar illumination project
Charminar (Photo: Parameswaran Valeri/Siasat.com)

Hyderabad: The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) has invited tenders for the illumination project on the Nayapul – Charminar stretch.

The tenders have been invited for the Rs 8.19 crore illumination project which will cover areas including Nayapul to Charminar, Laad Bazar, Charkaman. The cost of electrical work is estimated to be Rs 5.8 crore.

Those interested can download and submit their bid by December 20 at 4:00 pm. The price bid will open on December 27 at 4 pm.

The project is being carried out under the corporate social responsibility of NTPC as part of the Centre’s Swachh Iconic Places project.

Also Read
Rs 8.19 cr project to illuminate Charminar-Nayapul stretch in Hyderabad

Architectural lighting is a method to enhance the beauty of heritage monuments and other architectural structures by illuminating them at night. It could be used to highlight the architectural details of a monument, project its symbolic meaning, and create a special atmosphere for visitors.

LED technology can be used with a DMX control system to create a variety of light effects, such as changing the colour or intensity to mark seasons or events.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 7th December 2024 3:47 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button