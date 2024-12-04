Rs 8.19 cr project to illuminate Charminar-Nayapul stretch in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) is taking up a major project to beautify the road stretch and important heritage monuments between Nayapul to Charminar.

The project is pegged to cost Rs 8.19 crore and the works are set to commence in January next year after the tender process is completed.

The QQSUDA invited tenders for the project from reputed contractors/ agencies that have wide experience in taking up projects. The authorities aim to use architectural lighting from Nayapul to Charminar, Laad Bazaar, and the four arches – Charminar Kaman, Machli Kaman, Kali Kaman and Sher-e-Batil-Ki-Kaman and around the iconic places, Hyderabad.

Architectural lighting is a way to enhance the beauty of heritage monuments and other architectural structures by illuminating them at night. It can be used to highlight the architectural details of a monument, project its symbolic meaning, and create a special atmosphere for visitors.

LED technology can be used with a DMX control system to create a variety of light effects, such as changing the colour or intensity to mark seasons or events.