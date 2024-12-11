Ex Israeli prez reveals Queen Elizabeth II’s strained ties with Israel

Former Israeli President Reuven Rivlin has revealed the strained relationship between Israel and Queen Elizabeth II, describing her positions on Israel as “difficult.”

Rivlin’s remarks came during his participation in a celebration marking the centenary of the founding of the Technion in Haifa, which was held in London on Sunday night, December 9.

“The relationship between us and Elizabeth was a bit difficult, as she believed that every Israeli was either a terrorist or the son of a terrorist,” the British Jewish News quoted him as saying.

“She refused to accept any Israeli official into Buckingham Palace, apart from international occasions” he said, adding that King Charles III on the other hand was always “so friendly”.

During her reign, Queen Elizabeth II visited more than 120 countries, but she never made a visit to Israel.

Rivlin’s revelation comes as Israel continues its brutal war on the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023.

Since then, Israeli attacks on Gaza have resulted in the deaths of 44,758 individuals and injuries to at least 106,134 others.