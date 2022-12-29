Queen Elizabeth II, Sheikh Khalifa, other famous personalities who died in 2022

Many influential and famous personalities including Queen Elizabeth II, and Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away in 2022.

The list of famous personalities who passed away in the current year includes longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and others.

Queen Elizabeth II

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

UK’s longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II died in September. The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and witnessed enormous social change.

Queen Elizabeth II’s tenure as head of state spanned post-war austerity, the transition from empire to Commonwealth, the end of the Cold War and the UK’s entry into – and withdrawal from – the European Union.

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed

Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed passed away in May. He served as the President of the UAE and ruler of Abu Dhabi since November 3, 2004.

Shinzo Abe

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Photo Credit: Twitter)

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe passed away in July. He was shot while addressing an election rally in the city of Nara.

Abe, 67, immediately collapsed after being shot and was seen bleeding before he was taken to hospital.

He became Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister after serving from 2006 to 2007 and again from 2012 to 2020.

Mulayam Singh Yadav

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav (File Photo)

Veteran Samajwadi leader and MP, Mulayam Singh Yadav, died in October after a prolonged illness.

Mulayam Singh first contested the Assembly election from Karhal in 1967 on Ram Manohar Lohia’s Samyukta Socialist Party ticket.

He first became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh in 1989.

Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Indian business magnate Rakesh Jhunjhunwala (File Photo)

Top broker-investor and founder of the recently-launched Akasa Air Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, passed away in August.

Often referred to as the ‘King of Bulls’ in the stock markets, Jhunjhunwala had an estimated net worth of $5.5 Billion (as of July 2022), which made him the 36th richest man in India. Jhunjhunwala was also chairman of Hungama Media and Aptech, as well as a director of Viceroy Hotels, Concord Biotech, Provogue India, and Geojit Financial Services.

Lata Mangeshkar

Singer Lata Mangeshkar

Lata Mangeshkar, India’s most loved singer who had once moved Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears passed away in February.

One of India’s most loved voices, Lata Mangeshkar was the recipient of three National Film Awards, seven Filmfare awards, and of course, the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 1989. She was conferred the Bharat Ratna in 2001, becoming the second singer after M.S. Subbulakshmi to be so honoured, and the French awarded her the Officer of the Legion of Honour.

In 1974, Lata Mangeshkar became the first Indian to perform at the Royal Albert Hall, London. She had indeed come a long, long way since the time when the first song that she recorded for a film — ‘Kiti Hasaal’ in 1942 — was dropped in the final cut.

Born in what was then the princely state of Indore on September 28, 1929, to the classical singer, Marathi theatre actor and writer of musical plays Deenanath Mangeshkar and his wife Shevanti (Shudhamati), Lata Mangeshkar was originally named Hema by her parents, but they later changed it to Lata after the character Latika from one of her father’s musical plays.

Milkha Singh

Late Milkha Singh Photo: Twitter

Legendary Indian athlete Milkha Singh, popularly known as ‘Flying Sikh, passed away in June.

He was born in Layalpur, in undivided India and now in Pakistan. His love with athletics began after he enrolled himself with the EME Corps of the Indian Army.

Shane Warne

Former Australian Cricketer Shane Warne

Legendary Australian spinner Shane Warne passed away in March. He died of heart attack in Koh Samui, Thailand.

One of the greatest leg-spinners in cricket history, Warne played 145 Tests for Australia, scalping 708 wickets. He also bagged 293 wickets in ODIs and made more than 300 appearances for Australia across all formats.