‘Quit industry, turn to Allah before..’ write fans under Hina Khan’s Valentine’s Day post

Mumbai: One of the prominent and successful actresses in the television industry, Hina Khan has been a celebrated figure for many years now. However, like many other celebrities, Hina too is often the target of negative comments and trolling from online users. She is now facing criticism from some of her followers for her Valentine’s Day post with her boyfriend Rocky Jaiswal.

On February 14, Hina took to her Instagram to post pictures of herself and beau Rocky as they celebrated Valentines Day and the latter’s birthday in Maldives. “My sun, moon and heart To watching infinite sunsets together Happy Valentine Birthday Love,” she wrote.

While several people showered love under her post, a section of social media users left comments urging her to quit the entertainment industry and turn to Allah before it’s too late.

“Dear Hina Khan, please leave this (referring to the entertainment) haram industry and come back to Islam. Turn to Allah before you turn to dust…” read one of the comments. Another user wrote, “May Allah guide you.” Check out more comments here.

When Hina Khan replied to trolls

This is not the first time that Hina Khan has received hate comments for her religious beliefs and she had recently taken to Twitter to hit back at her trolls. She tweeted, “Insensitive, rude, disrespectful people come in all forms and don’t know boundaries.. They are intrusive in your business and will say anything to hurt you..So my dear, set boundaries and get rid of those who cross the line..Boundaries protect your mental health you see.”

On the professional, Hina Khan was last seen in Zee Theatre’s teleplay ‘Shadyantra’, which is described as a suspenseful thriller filled with psychological intrigue.