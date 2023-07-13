Quran desecration: Saudi Arabia welcomes UNHRC resolution

Riyadh: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has welcomed the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on religious hatred in the wake of a desecration of the copy of Holy Quran incident in Sweden, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

On Wednesday, UNHRC resolution “combating religious hatred that constitutes incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence” was adopted after receiving 28 votes in favor, 12 against and 7 abstentions.

The resolution, introduced by Pakistan on behalf of the 57-nation Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (#OIC) hails the adoption by the United Nations #HumanRights Council of the resolution on “Countering religious hatred constituting incitement to discrimination, hostility or violence” as an important milestone… pic.twitter.com/AR7aGmaifc — OIC (@OIC_OCI) July 12, 2023

It comes after 37-year-old Salwan Momika of Iraqi origin tore up and burned a copy of the Quran in the presence of police in front of the Stockholm mosque on the occasion of Eid Al Adha on June 28.

This action sparked outrage across the Muslim world and demands by Muslim states for action.

Saudi Arabia affirmed that the adoption of the draft resolution – which came after a strong request from the Kingdom and a number of countries in the world – is an embodiment of the principles of respect for religions and cultures and a promotion of human values ​​guaranteed by the international law.

The Kingdom made it clear that it will continue all its efforts to support dialogue, tolerance and moderation, and to reject all subversive acts aimed at spreading hatred and extremism.

المملكة ترحب باعتماد مجلس حقوق الإنسان التابع للأمم المتحدة مشروع قرار "مكافحة الكراهية الدينية التي تشكل تحريضاً على التمييز أو العداء أو العنف".https://t.co/3BhCKXPcda#واس_عام pic.twitter.com/U95PJdSuwK — واس العام (@SPAregions) July 12, 2023

“Adopting the resolution after persistent demands by the Kingdom and many countries worldwide embodies the principles of respecting religions and cultures and reinforces human values guaranteed by international law,” the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said in a statement.