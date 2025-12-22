Quran with bullet holes found outside Sweden’s Stockholm mosque

A defaced copy of the Quran with six bullet holes and chained to the railings of the stairs of the Stockholm Mosque in Sweden was found at its premises.

Calling it a blatant Islamophobic attack, the chairman of the Stockholm Mosque, Mahmud al Halef,i condemned it and said it was “explicitly targetted to the Muslim community.”

“A copy of the Quran was chained to the railing next to the stairs leading to the mosque, and it had six bullet holes. There were also messages written in Arabic and Swedish on the Quran saying, ‘Thanks for the visit, but it’s time to go home,’” Halefi said, pointing out an alarming rise of such incidents.

In 2023, Salwan Momika, a 38-year-old Iraqi Christian migrant, carried out multiple related incidents where he burnt the Quran outside prominent places, including the parliament building, the Stockholm Mosque, and the Iraqi embassy. His actions triggered strong condemnation from the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, the European Union, and the United Nations. In 2024, Momika was killed in a shooting during a live stream.