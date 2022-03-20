Quranhub reading features

New Delhi: Quranhub App for Android and iOS brings a unique experience of reading the Quran. Glorious Quran is the final book from Almighty Allah and it’s the guidance for mankind, and We Muslims love reading Quran, listening to its translation and understanding it in-depth, So concerning all this, we bring you Quranhub App which offers a beautiful interface with clear fonts to maximize your reading experience. Quranhub offers 87 translations in 46 different languages, 16 recitations of the Quran, and 13 Tafaseer in 3 languages.

Quranhub translations are taken from authentic sources and they are verified. The project started initially with Indian languages, which includes 10 Indian languages and transliteration as listed:

English Urdu Hindi Telugu Tamil Kannada Marathi Punjabi Bengali and Malayalam

Later we expanded it by adding 35 International languages as Given below:

Chinese, Albanian, Amazigh, Amharic, Azerbaijani, Bahasa, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Czech, Divehi, Dutch, German, Hausa, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Kurdish, Malay, Norwegian, Pashto, Persian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Sindhi, Somali, Spanish, Swahili, Swedish, Tajik, Tatar, Thai, Turkish, Uyghur, Uzbek.

With all these data we also wanted everyone to get benefitted from the app so we also added translations from different schools of thought so that you will find Only the English language has 20 different translations by translators of different schools of thought. The Urdu language has 13 translations.

To understand Quran in detail, Tafseer is necessary. So we have added 13 tafaseer in Urdu, English, and Arabic, where you can read huge tafaseer like Ibne Kathir and Tafheemul Quran, and there are more tafaseer coming soon.

We love Quran recitation, and we added 16 recitations of Quran in Quranhub, recitation by reciters as mentioned:

Qari Abdul Basit, Sheikh Saad Al Ghamidi, Sheikh Abdul Rahman As Sudais, Abdullah Awaad Al Juhayni, Abdullah Basfar, Abdullah Al Matroud, Abu Bakr Al Shatri, Ahmed Bin Ali Al Ajmi, Dr Ahmed Naina, Akram Aalaqmi, Ali Jaber, Ali Hajjaj Al Suesy, Mishary Al Afasy, Fares Abbad and Yasin Jazairi.

All the above-mentioned features are completely free, you can try all 87 translations, 13 Tafaseer, 16 recitations, and many other major features like Compare Tool and Search, just now.

Download Quranhub App, available for free in Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Google Play: (click here).

Apple Appstore: (click here)