Qutbullapur sub registrar suspended for illegal registration

Hyderabad: The Stamps and Registrations Department has suspended Qutbullapur Sub-Registrar U Ashok in Medchal-Malkajgiri district for allegedly registering land from the prohibited list (22A) in violation of norms.

According to officials, the suspension order was issued on Saturday, August 23, following an inquiry conducted by DIG G Madhusudhan Reddy, acting on the directions of Commissioner and Inspector General of Stamps and Registrations, Rajeev Gandhi Hanmanthu.

Officials noted that during the reforms introduced in the department last year, several Sub-Registrars were posted to the Hyderabad outskirts under “on duty (OD)” assignments.

Also Read Maharashtra tehsildar suspended for singing Amitabh Bachchan song

As part of this arrangement, Ashok, who was originally serving as Sub-Registrar of Mothkur, Nalgonda district, was given an additional posting as Sub-Registrar of Qutbullapur.

The inquiry revealed that on July 16, Ashok facilitated the registration of a land parcel measuring 14,399 square yards in Survey Number 83/B, Bachupally, as a Gift Deed, despite the land being listed under prohibited properties.

Authorities found this move to be in direct violation of registration rules, prompting immediate disciplinary action.