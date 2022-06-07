Rabri Devi slams own party leaders after fire in Lalu’s Jharkhand room

Patna: RJD leader and former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Tuesday took a strong note of a fire incident in the room of her husband and party chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in a circuit house in Jharkhand’s Palamau and rebuked the leaders who accompanied him there.

The incident occurred around 9 a.m. on Tuesday when Lalu Prasad was reading newspapers in the dining hall of the circuit house. There were no fire extinguishers in the circuit house. However, he was safe.

She also immediately contacted him to know about his well-being.

Lalu Prasad went to Palamau to appear before the MLA-MLC court on June 8 in a 2009 case of model code of conduct violation and was staying in a circuit house in Palamau. He was accompanied by his two trusted men, Jay Prakash Narayan Yadav and Bhola Yadav.

The official said that the fire broke out on a wall fan due to a short circuit. The employees of the circuit house immediately switched off the electricity of the entire premises and removed the fan.