Race for top posts of Telangana minority panels begins as Congress assumes power

Hyderabad: The race for the post of chairman of various government minority committees and agencies in the Telangana Congress intensified after the party came to power and will form the government on Thursday.

Lined up are several minority leaders who are eyeing key posts including the prime post of the Chairman of the Telangana State Waqf Board.

The TSWB post as a practice is a nominated post held by the ruling party member. The Telangana Waqf Board looks over the management of the Waqf Board comprising lakhs of acres of land, commercial and residential buildings, graveyards, dargah and other properties donated to the board by the owners for the welfare of the community. Over the years, it remained a hot seat for a different reason, well known to the community.

The other posts are Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation, Telangana State Haj Committee, Telangana State Urdu Academy and Chairman of Telangana State Minorities Commission.

Key leaders of the minority department of Telangana Pradesh Congress like Osman Mohammed Khan, Mateen Shareef, Rashed Khan (brother of Feroz Khan), Osman Al Hajri, Sameer Waliullah, Shiraz Khan, Uzma Shakir and a new entrant Illyas Shamshi are eying for some or the other post.

A ‘Youtuber’ cum social media reporter, who runs a Facebook page and was associated with the Congress party since its election campaign is eyeing another post and is claiming in the public domain that he was assured a plump post by the party leadership.

The leaders are also eyeing an MLC post of which at least two of them are seniors who have been working with the Telangana Congress for more than a decade.

To the dismay of many, none of the Chairman holding the post so far submitted their resignation although the BRS party lost the elections and the chief minister submitted his resignation to Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana.

Some new Muslim leaders who were maintaining low profile have appeared all of a sudden in the public limelight and seeking their share too, causing a stir in the minority group.