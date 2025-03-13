Rachakonda police organise mega job fair for women on March 16

Hyderabad: A mega job fair for women is set to take place on Sunday, March 16 at SVM Grand near Nagole metro station. Launched as part of International Women’s Day, the initiative by Rachakonda Police aims to empower women by creating employment opportunities across various sectors.

The event will take place from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

Details of job fair in Hyderabad

The job fair is exclusively for women and is open to candidates with educational qualifications ranging from 10th grade, Intermediate, Diploma, B.Tech, M.Tech, and other graduates.

Over 50 companies are expected to participate in the Hyderabad job fair offering more than 500 job opportunities in industries such as IT/ITES, pharma, hospitality, retail, manufacturing, nursing, core engineering, hotel management, and education.

Interested candidates are encouraged to register online and carry copies of their CVs for the event.

No registration fee is required.

On January 30, a mega job fair took place in Hyderabad’s Nampally. The event was open to individuals with qualifications ranging from 10th grade to any degree, including freshers and experienced professionals. Over 70 reputed companies participated, providing spot offer letters to eligible candidates.

On November 9, a job fair was organised at Red Rose Function Hall, Nampally.

The job fair featured a wide range of positions across various industries, including IT, banking, logistics, software, nursing, automobiles, pharmacy, teaching, marketing, hotel management, sales, driving, digital marketing, civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, accounts, and both voice and non-voice jobs.

On September 28 All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) conducted a mega job fair in Hyderabad. The fair also provided work-from-home jobs to unemployed persons in the city.

On September 23, Osmania University organised a job fair in collaboration with Mitra Agencies. Candidates who have passed ITI Diesel Mechanic, Diploma Mechanical, Degree, PG, B.Tech attended the job fair.



