Rachakonda SHE Teams book 217 FIRs in 2024 marks 6.06 pc dip

Hyderabad: In 2024, the SHE Teams in Rachakonda registered 217 FIR cases and made arrests for offences like eve-teasing noting a decrease of 6.06 percent compared to the 231 cases in 2023.

They also booked 1,107 petty cases and imposed fines through the courts. Additionally, 1,495 counselling sessions were held, with professional guidance provided in the presence of the offenders’ family members.

The SHE Teams conducted 1,760 awareness programs, reaching over 4.46 lakh women and girls across schools, colleges, and workplaces. They also identified 271 hotspots in Rachakonda and performed 10,684 decoy operations to prevent crimes. The teams actively carried out metro train decoy operations, catching 52 individuals in the ladies’ compartments and issuing fines.

The Rachakonda SHE Teams have reported a significant increase in the number of respondents handled in 2024 with both minors and majors involved in crimes. According to reports, the number of minors rose by approximately 10 percent from 1,084 in 2023 to 1,192 in 2024. Meanwhile, the number of majors escalated by a striking 105 percent from 712 in 2023 to 1,462 in 2024.

SHE teams further urged citizens to reach out through multiple channels for support including the WhatsApp number (8712662111) and the women’s help desks at local police stations.

Also Read Most rape cases in Telangana involve known individuals: Report

Telangana SHE teams file over 800 FIRs in 2024]

Telangana’s SHE Teams have responded to 10,862 harassment complaints from women in public places, resulting in 830 FIRs, 3,329 petty cases, and 15,664 instances of counselling.

In addition, 27 Bharosa Centers across the state have supported a total of 2,964 cases including 1,954 POCSO cases, 574 rape cases, and 436 others.

The SAHAS initiative has made progress receiving 115 petitions in 2024 compared to 52 in 2023 with all petitions resolved in a timely manner. In 2024, 13 training sessions were conducted for government and private organizations with 5,557 employees participating. Additionally, six awareness programs were held to promote safety and support for women in both sectors.