Rachakonda SHE Teams register 157 cases in one month

Hyderabad: The SHE Teams under the Rachakonda commissionerate registered a total of 157 cases between November 16 and December 15, including 84 major and 73 minor cases.

During this period, the teams have been deployed at various public spots, including bus stands, railway stations, metro stations, schools, colleges, cattle markets, and more, addressing eve-teasing and other forms of harassment.

The SHE Teams also conducted 125 awareness activities during this period, educating over 25,000 women, girls, and boys on safety and self-defence. These sessions were held in various locations, including metro stations and public spaces.

In addition to this, the teams performed decoy operations in the metro rail system to catch perpetrators of harassment. The operations were conducted discreetly with women in place to report any such instances.

Harassment, stalking, social media abuse cases

One of the cases involved a woman from Malujgiri, who became a victim of harassment after booking a ride through Rapido. The driver obtained her phone number and sent her inappropriate messages. Following the woman’s complaint, the SHE Team in Malujgiri arrested the driver and registered a case.

Another incident involved a young girl being harassed by a man who had been stalking her near her school. The SHE Team acted swiftly, registering a criminal case and bringing the accused to justice.

Further, in cases of continued harassment via social media, a young woman from Vanasthalipuram was able to report the abuse to the SHE Team, leading to a case being filed at the Mirpet Police Station.

The SHE team has urged the general public to file complaints of teasing or harassment by dialling 100 or WhatsApp to Hyderabad city police WhatsApp number 9490616555.

What is SHE team?

The initiative was launched in Hyderabad on October 24, 2014. A year later, the SHE team was set up in every district of Telangana. Currently, 331 SHE teams are working in Telangana State. It is a dedicated women’s safety wing of Telangana police. The units patrol areas where numerous cases of women’s abuse have been reported.