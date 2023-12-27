Rachakonda stands 1st in Telangana in major crime convictions: Annual report

Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionerate stood first in Telangana under the ‘Convictions of Major Crime Heads’ category for five consecutive years, the annual report for 2023 released by its police said.

In 2019, it was 52%, 2020-71%, 2021-72%, 2022-94% & it stood at 89 percent in 2023.

“5,978 Under Investigation cases were brought forward from previous years. 30,148 cases are reported during the year 2023. Out of the total 36.126 cases, 27,210 cases (75%) have been disposed of,” the report further said.

According to the report, the conviction rate has also been increased from 59% (2022) to 61% (2023).

A total of 227 convictions were secured in contested cases which included twenty life imprisonments, eleven-20 years in jail, nine-10 years imprisonment, eighteen convictions-6.5-7 years in jail, one-4 years in jail, nineteen- 3 years in jail, seventeen-2 years in jail, thirty two-1 year in jail, and ninety four instances of 1 year imprisonment along with a fine took place.

Rachakonda also stood first in Telangana in disposing of 8,981 compoundable IPC cases including SLL (Special and Local Laws) cases and 87131 e-Pettycases and 2892 cases under the MV Act in 3 National Lok Adalats.

Narcotics

A total of 5882.965 kgs ganja, 12 ganja plants, 6 litres 555 ml Hashish Oil, 262 grams of MDMA, 4.505 kgs of Opium, 377 grams of Heroin, 9.200 kgs of poppy straw. 27 ecstasy pills, 04 LSD papers, 150 Nitravita tablets, 50 OCB packets, 05 charas balls, 1150 grams of charas powder, and 3000 rumorf Tablets have been seized and 12 accused were detained under the PD Act

Telangana elections seizure

In the recently held Telangana legislative elections, hard cash of Rs. 62.26 crores, 13551.855 litres of liquor, 15.311 kgs of gold, and 21.442 kgs of silver. 300 carats of diamond and other articles were seized. The total worth of seizures under the Rachakonda limits stood at Rs. 68,15.98,205.

“As many as 299 brothels, gaming houses, spas, and bars were seized after obtaining orders from MROs/RDDs under 133 Cr. PC.,” the report read.

“As many as 177 child marriages, including 21 of this year were prevented by She Teams Rachakonda.

Rachakonda stood 1st in Telangana state by detaining 50 potential offenders under the PD Act.,” it said.