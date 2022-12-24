Rachakonda witnesses increase in crime rate by 19% in 2022

While property offences increased by 23 percent, NDPS by 140 percent, and crimes under the Gaming Act by 17 percent, murders and kidnappings came down by 29 percent and 38 percent respectively.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Updated: 24th December 2022 4:42 pm IST
The Rachakonda commissionerate saw an increase in crime rate by 19% in 2022
Hyderabad: The Rachakonda commissionerate witnessed an increase in crime rate by 19 percent with 25,815 cases booked this year against 21,685 cases booked in 2021.

2049 cases including cybercrimes, crimes against women, kidnappings, POCSO cases, and a few conventional crimes were booked under the commissionerate.

Rachakonda police commissioner, Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat said that the increase in crime was witnessed with the increase in population growth in rural pockets of Rachakonda and as FIRs were registered against every complaint.

