Racism rears its ugly head in IPL, BCCI must take urgent and stringent action

What was unimaginable a few years ago has now happened in Indian cricket. A racial controversy has erupted in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, which is now nearing a crucial phase. The tall Punjab Kings fast bowler Arshdeep Singh has landed in hot water after a video surfaced in which he made a racist comment against Tilak Varma of Hyderabad, who is playing for the Mumbai Indians.

Arshdeep Singh was heard saying to Tilak Varma, “Oye Andhere, sunscreen lagaaya (Hey, dark one, did you apply sunscreen?).” The remark has sparked widespread outrage among fans and cricket experts alike, raising serious questions about racism in the environment of the IPL.

Arshdeep Singh made racist comments on Tilak Varma.



Arshdeep called Tilak “andhera” (darkness) and compared his skin tone with Naman Dhir’s.



Tilak Varma responded maturely, saying, “I won’t encourage this. Let’s focus on tomorrow’s match.” pic.twitter.com/VPX9hkg6nP — EpicCommentsTelugu (@EpicCmntsTelugu) May 14, 2026

Ex-player calls for harsh punishment

Former India cricketer Laxman Sivaramakrishnan was one of the first to react strongly to the controversy. Drawing from his own painful experiences of facing skin colour-based taunts during his own career as a player and commentator, the former spinner took to the social media platform X to demand strict punishment for Arshdeep Singh.

Earlier, Sivaramakrishnan, who represented India between 1983 and 1987 in nine Tests and 16 ODIs, opened up about similar racist jabs he faced from his own teammates.

“When I first raised this issue in connection with remarks made against me, nobody believed me. On the contrary, everyone mocked and trolled me. Now there is evidence of racism on a video. Arshdeep should be banned this season. The players of today should be hit where it hurts the most. Now, because I have said this, I am sure I will be trolled again,” Sivaramakrishnan lamented.

As the video continues to circulate widely, cricket fans and former players are watching closely to see how the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) responds to this new controversy. Many are urging the board to investigate the matter swiftly and bring it to a satisfactory conclusion. It is indeed sad that Indian cricketers are passing insulting and insensitive remarks about their own teammates and colleagues.

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How FIFA is planning to deal with racism

Racism in sport is nothing new. Football has been grappling with this problem for decades. Football’s governing body FIFA has taken stern steps to curb racism in the game. It is now planning to make the punishment for such offences even stiffer. It has designed the introduction of a crossed-hands gesture for players to communicate racist incidents during matches.

One of the steps that FIFA is considering is “specific and severe sanctions,” including match forfeits. In cases of racist remarks, gestures or actions, the guilty player’s team stands to forfeit the match.

That would be a harsh step indeed. It will certainly put an end to such uncalled-for behaviour and uphold the true spirit of sport. It remains to be seen if FIFA will be able to implement this rule strictly and fairly. However, it is a step in the right direction.

In India, players from the southern states, who may sometimes have had darker skin than their teammates from the north, always played together and exhibited superb team spirit and unity. There was never any question of discrimination. But sadly, the gentleman’s game has seen a dip in standards of behaviour nowadays.

Earlier incidents of racism

A few years ago, during a Test match between India and South Africa, Jasprit Bumrah and Rishabh Pant made inappropriate comments against rival skipper Temba Bavuma. The comments were made about his skin colour and short height. The stump mic captured the conversation between the duo and the incident drew widespread condemnation and a debate about on-field behaviour by cricket players.

It is time for the BCCI to take immediate steps to put a stop to such reprehensible attitudes and abhorrent behaviour by the players. Cricket was known as a gentleman’s game and racism has no place in the sport. A step taken in time, in line with FIFA’s rules, will go a long way to curb racism in cricket.

The ball is now in the BCCI’s court and we must see if the cricket body has the courage to pull up its star players – however big they may be and whatever may be the standing of the franchise they are representing.

Human values and principles must not be sacrificed at the altar of money and glamour.