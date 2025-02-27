‘Racist’ to ‘Trump’: Apple’s speech-to-text glitch sparks online buzz

Hyderabad: iPhone users have recently spotted a bug where Apple’s speech to text feature briefly suggests the word ‘Trump’ when users say the word ‘racist’ before switching back.

The glitch has caused the internet to erupt with amused reactions, with one Reddit user commenting “That’s a feature, not a bug”.

“Apple intelligence is getting pretty accurate,” said another. Others are coming up with theories on what might have caused the bug.

“Since ‘racist’ and ‘Trump’ are completely different, this must be intentional, but I don’t think Apple would tell devs to do something like this. It’s most likely a spiteful dev/engineer, did a funny thing and sneaked this in,” said a reddit user.

As reported by American media, Apple has released a statement acknowledging the glitch and has assured that the bug will be fixed soon. The company also offered an explanation saying that the diction tool might suggest words that have a “phonetic overlap” before suggesting the intended word, in this case the glitch being caused by the letter “r”.

Some people have also reported that the tool also suggests the word “Trump” when other words containing the consonant “r” are said like the words “ramp” or “rhubarb”.

Though a lot of iPhone users are trying to mimic the bug, have failed saying the word “Trump” doesn’t pop for them and instead other words are being suggested.

