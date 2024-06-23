Radhika Merchant’s cruise gown: Price tag will shock you

Mumbai: The pre-wedding festivities of Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani have been the talk of the town, capturing the public imagination with their grandeur and elegance. The latest event to steal the spotlight is their lavish cruise party. The couple, set to tie the knot on July 12, 2024, have been celebrating their upcoming nuptials with a series of extravagant celebrations, the most recent being an opulent cruise party that has garnered significant attention.

Anant Ambani’s fiancée, Radhika Merchant, is a true fashionista, and each of her looks simply mesmerizes her fans. As the couple celebrated their second pre-wedding ceremony in the last week of May 2024 on a luxurious cruise sailing from Italy to France and back, it was once again the bride-to-be’s stunning ensembles that left everyone in awe. The theme of their second pre-wedding bash was ‘La Vita E Un Viaggio’ (Life is a Voyage), and Radhika perfectly embodied the theme with her luxurious fashion statements.

For one of the festivities at the second pre-wedding bash, Radhika Merchant looked ethereal in a satin gown from the shelves of ace designer Tamara Ralph’s spring-summer 2024 collection. The white double satin draped gown featured a corseted bustier and a dramatic overskirt adorned with silk and crystal-encrusted roses on the neckline and waist. Radhika accessorized her outfit with minimal jewelry and a crystal rose crown to accentuate her look. According to the fan page, the entire look cost an astonishing Rs. 1002 crore.

The cruise party, a testament to the Ambani family’s commitment to hospitality and grandeur, hosted around 800 guests and was catered to by 600 staff members. This event has only heightened the anticipation for the wedding, which is set to take place at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. As the date approaches, excitement builds for what promises to be one of the most spectacular weddings of the year.