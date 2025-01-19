RAF conducts area familiarization exercise in Hyderabad’s Old City

Hyderabad: The Rapid Action Force (RAF) took part in an area familiarization exercise on Sunday, January 19, at Bhavaninagar in the Old City of Hyderabad.

Two companies of the RAF accompanied by the Hyderabad police marched in different areas falling in Bhavani Nagar and surrounding police stations as part of the exercise.

The exercise aimed at making the RAF force which comprises companies with men from different parts of the country visit the communal sensitive areas during peacetimes and get accustomed to the area.

During the trouble, the force swiftly responds with zero scope for delay in response because of area familiarity.

During the march Mirchowk assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Venkateshwar Rao and Bhavaninagar station house officer (SHO) M Balaswamy and others participated.

The Rapid Action Force (RAF) is a specialized unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It was established in October 1992 to manage civil unrest, riots, and other public disturbances. The RAF is a swift-response unit that can be deployed quickly to crisis situations.