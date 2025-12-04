Ragging at Telangana govt medical college turns ugly

Hyderabad: A ragging incident occurred at a government medical college in Telangana’s Sangareddy on Wednesday, December 3.

The incident occurred when a student perusing first year MBBS was being ragged by a few second year students. As the victim’s brother intervened, the incident snowballed and a group of 80 second year students gathered at the victim’s residence in Shantinagar, Sangareddy and called his father out.

A video shared on social media shows a large crowd gathered outside the victim’ house.

The incident occurred when a student perusing first year MBBS was being ragged by a few second year students. As the victim's brother intervened, the incident…

According to Sangareddy police, the seniors had harassed first-year student Pratik Chandra during an interaction. Pratik’s elder brother questioned their behaviour, which angered the seniors. Later in the night, they reportedly went to Pratik’s home and attempted to attack the family.

The incident was caught on CCTV cameras. The Sangareddy police registered a case based on a complaint by the father and took a few senior students in custody.

Previous incidents

At least four students were suspended for ragging at a medical college in Telangana on November 29. The incident, which occurred November 13 involved seniors allegedly forcing juniors to do sit-ups in their hostel.

Following a complaint filed by a junior, the college authorities conducted a preliminary inquiry at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

Following a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary action was taken against the four senior students, debarring them from attending classes for two months and expelling them from the hostel for one year, a senior official said.

With inputs from PTI