Telangana: Four medical students suspended for ragging juniors

Hyderabad: Four second-year medical students have been suspended for allegedly ragging their juniors here, officials said on Sunday.

The incident, which occurred around 15 days ago, involved seniors allegedly forcing juniors to do sit-ups in their hostel.

Following a complaint filed by a junior, the college authorities conducted a preliminary inquiry at the Government Medical College in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana.

Following a meeting of the Anti-Ragging Committee, disciplinary action was taken against the four senior students, debarring them from attending classes for two months and expelling them from the hostel for one year, a senior official said.