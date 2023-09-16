Raghav Chadha to ride a boat to bring his bride to Udaipur

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 16th September 2023 12:12 pm IST
Jaipur: If sources are to be believed, AAP MP Raghav Chadha will go in a boat during his wedding procession to bring his bride Parineeti with him after the wedding rituals which are scheduled in Udaipur in September.

The wedding procession, as per sources, will happen on September 24. Before this, a programme of Raghav’s Sehra Bandi will be held at Hotel Taj situated in the middle of Lake Pichola. Thereafter, the wedding procession will leave with Raghav to pick up bride Parineeti from Taj Hotel.

The wedding procession will be in a boat and shall reach nearby Hotel Leela. Preparations for this too are going on in full swing. It is being told that a glimpse of Mewari tradition will also be seen in the decoration of boats.

Leela Palace Hotel is situated adjacent to Lake Pichola. The lake, Taj Hotel, City Palace etc. can be seen from its suite. Besides the rooms of bride and groom, the suites booked for the guests in the hotel have also been designed beautifully.

The hotel has three special wedding venues. Mewar, Mewar Terris and Marwar, in which all the wedding rituals will take place.

The rooms in fact in the hotel are divided into 8 categories, whose daily rent ranges from Rs 47,000 to Rs 10 lakh.

