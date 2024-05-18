Raghunandan seeks disqualification of Medak BRS LS candidate for ‘distributing cash’

Hyderabad: Seeking the disqualification of BRS Medak Lok Sabha candidate P Venkatrama Reddy from the general elections, BJP Lok Sabha candidate M Raghunandan Rao complained to Chief Electoral Officer Vikas Raj on Friday, accusing Reddy of distributing Rs 500 per vote in the constituency.

He also alleged that despite his complaints to local police authorities, they turned a blind eye to the distribution of money by the BRS candidate. He particularly accused Siddipet commissioner of police and Medak SP of not attending to his complaints.

He alleged that Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao, along with six BRS MLAs distributed the money from BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao’s farmhouse in Erravelli village of Markook mandal in Siddipet district.

He stated that though he had informed Siddipet and Medak police higher officials about 20 cars laden with currency being dispatched to distribute money to the voters on behalf of Venkatrama Reddy, Chegunta SI had seized only one car among them, which was carrying Rs 84 lakh, meant to distribute money in 27 polling booths at the rate of Rs 500 per voter.

Wondering whether a section of Telangana police was still under the impression that BRS was in power, Rao stated that if he didn’t get justice, he would escalate the issue to Delhi.

He requested the election commission to make Venkatrama Reddy an accused in the case of the seized car with currency and to disqualify him from the contest.