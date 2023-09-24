Ragneeti: Raghav Chadha, Parineeti are now officially husband and wife

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 10:01 pm IST
Raghav-Parineeti
Raghav-Parineeti - ANI

Udaipur: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha and Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra are now officially a married couple.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Their marriage was solemnised on Sunday evening at a luxury hotel here in the presence of close friends and family, with the assembled paparazzi having to satisfy themselves with only long-distance shots, such as those of Raghav enjoying a boat ride on Lake Pichola.

Also Read
Raghav-Parineeti wedding: Delhi, Punjab CMs arrive in Udaipur

The jaimala and pheras took place around 4.30 p.m. The guests who were present included AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MPs Sanjay Singh and Sanjeev Arora, and Sania Mirza, the tennis star who is also Parineeti’s BFF.

MS Education Academy

The couple had an ivory-themed wedding and the guests were seen dressed similarly. For the vidaai, the song ‘Dilwale Dhulhaniya Le Jayengey’ picturised on Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol was played.

For the wedding, Parineeti reportedly wore a pearl white ensemble by Manish Malhotra; Raghav was styled by his maternal uncle, fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva, for the big day.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 24th September 2023 10:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button