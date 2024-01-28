Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s slipper showdown over missing alcohol!

Islamabad: Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is a Pakistani Qawwali virtuoso who sings beyond lines and limits. His Indian fans also like his music but also seek admiration for his culture and spirituality.

He has loaned his voice to the Bollywood melodies hits and spiritual activities attracting several friends in many places.

But, in a viral video, popular the singer can be seen hitting a man with his slippers. The video was first shared by a Pakistani news channel, Samaa TV, which further explained that the incident took place at Rahat Fateh Ali Khan’s residence.

Famous singer Rahat Fateh Ali khan beating his servent for bottle of Alcohol pic.twitter.com/9DZwYxgPmV — Ghulam Abbas Shah (@ghulamabbasshah) January 27, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a statement:

The singer has issued a clarification video on the incident, making it clear that this man in the clip was not his servant but rather a student who made a mistake and was punished as his teacher.

The student then intervened and said that he had mistakenly put away an alcohol bottle; which appeared to him as the ‘holy water’.

He also goes ahead to justify Rahat Fateh Ali Khan by stating that as an educator the singer may school his students for their transgressions and punish them according to his discretion.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan issued a clarification justifying his viral video, There was Holy Water in the bottle, not Alcohol !



It seems he compelled the house help to speak words in his favor after the viral video. What say? https://t.co/1IQvEnXlyN pic.twitter.com/R7ythDEr6a — Ashwini Shrivastava (@AshwiniSahaya) January 27, 2024

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan is one of the most famous Pakistani singers, his voice is soulful and he enjoys a wide fan base even in India. The popularity of the artist is global due to his widely known songs and Sufi versions.