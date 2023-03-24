Remarks on PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi disqualified as Lok Sabha MP

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi has been barred from serving in the Lok Sabha due to his conviction in a criminal defamation case in 2019. His

“Shri Rahul Gandhi, Member of Lok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary Constituency of Kerala stands disqualified from the membership of Lok Sabha from the date of his conviction i.e. 23 March, 2023 in terms of the provisions of Article 102(1)(e) of the Constitution of India read with Section 8 of the Representation of the People Act, 1951,” the Lok Sabha secretariat said in a notification issued on Friday.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh said that the party will not be intimidated or silenced by the decision to disqualify the Wayanad MP.

“We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti,” Jairam Ramesh tweeted.

We will fight this battle both legally and politically. We will not be intimidated or silenced. Instead of a JPC into the PM-linked Adani MahaMegaScam, @RahulGandhi stands disqualified. Indian Democracy Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/d8GmZjUqd5 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 24, 2023

A court in Surat sentenced Rahul Gandhi to 2 years in jail in a defamation case on Thursday, filed on a complaint by BJP MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark, “How come all thieves have Modi as the common surname?”