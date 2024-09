New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday and wished for his long and healthy life.

Prime Minister Modi turned 74 on Tuesday.

Also Read PM Modi working with dedication to improve lives of people: Nadda

Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 17, 2024

“Happy Birthday PM Narendra Modi ji. Wishing you a long and healthy life,” Gandhi said in a post on X.