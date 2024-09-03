Rahul Gandhi hails SC’s observations, slams BJP’s ‘bulldozer policy’

New Delhi: The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, on Monday hailed the Supreme Court which came down heavily on ‘bulldozer justice’, questioning how can a house be demolished just because it belongs to an accused or even a convict in a criminal case.

A bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai stressed that even unauthorised construction has to be demolished in “accordance with law” and state authorities cannot resort to demolition of property of accused as a punishment.

Welcoming the top court’s observations, Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X that the “anti-constitutional face of the BJP, which crushes humanity and justice under the bulldozer, has now been exposed in front of the country”.

“The bulldozer, which has become a symbol of unbridled power, has continuously challenged the law with arrogance by trampling on civil rights and freedom,” he said.

The Congress leader added that under the guise of ‘quick justice’, the households of the Bahujans and the poor often suffer due to the bulldozer policy implemented by the BJP governments across the country to establish “rule of fear”.

“We hope that the Supreme Court will issue clear guidelines on this very sensitive subject and protect the citizens from this ‘anti-democratic campaign’ of the BJP governments in several states across the country,” the Congress leader said.

He added that the country will be run according to B.R. Ambedkar’s Constitution, and not by the rule of power.

Earlier, the Supreme Court mulled the formation of pan-India guidelines against the demolition of property of individuals accused of committing criminal offences.

The Bench, also comprising Justice K.V. Viswanathan, remarked that not only an accused, but the house of a convict can also not meet such a fate, clarifying the apex court‘s intention to not protect unauthorised structures.

Posting the matter for hearing after two weeks, it asked parties to place on record their suggestions for framing of guidelines.

Echoing similar views, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Uttar Pradesh government, stated that no immovable property should be demolished because the owner/occupant is alleged to have been involved in the commission of an offence.

He also said that the state authorities in Uttar Pradesh took action in accordance with the municipal law after the violators did not reply to the show-cause notices issued to them.