Rahul Gandhi has courage to reclaim PoK as PM: Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi: Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday strongly backed Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy’s bold claim that Rahul Gandhi, if made Prime Minister, would reclaim Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK).

Tiwari described the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as a “courageous and determined leader” whose commitment to the nation has grown visibly in recent years.

“I want to say this very clearly, with firmness and full conviction, Rahul Gandhi, especially after his ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Kanyakumari to Kashmir, has established himself as a brave, resolute, and courageous leader,” said Tiwari.

“He has the strength, the power, and the will. The day he leads this country, that day PoK will be liberated and become part of India. I fully believe this will happen,” he added.

Tiwari’s endorsement came in response to remarks made by CM Revanth Reddy during a Congress ‘Jai Hind Yatra’ event in Nizampet, Hyderabad, where Reddy questioned the Modi government’s decision-making during military operations against Pakistan.

“Why was no all-party meeting called before announcing the ceasefire? One was held before the strikes. Why not before ending them?” Reddy asked, while also taking a jibe at the Prime Minister, calling him an “expired rupee.”

Tiwari also contrasted LoP Gandhi’s actions with those of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who was scheduled to visit Poonch.

“From what I know, the Home Minister is going to Poonch today. But let’s be clear, he is doing so only because Rahul Gandhi went there first. Will he have the courage to go into the homes that suffered damage? Will he visit the bunkers and meet the affected families?” Tiwari asked.

“Or will he just hold a formal meeting inside a closed compound, surrounded by security, ticking a box? This is the difference between Rahul Gandhi and the BJP.”

Tiwari further urged the Prime Minister to acknowledge the sacrifice of Subham, a victim from a recent tragic incident, whose widow LoP Gandhi had personally met in Kanpur.

“Rahul Gandhi went to meet the family, while the Prime Minister didn’t have the courage to go. I earnestly request PM Modi, at least fulfill that daughter’s wish and grant martyr status to her husband, who may have saved many lives with his sacrifice.”