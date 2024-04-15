Watch: Rahul Gandhi holds roadshow in Wayanad

Wayanad: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi held a roadshow on Wednesday in Kerala’s Wayanad, where he is seeking the people’s mandate for the second time in the Lok Sabha election.

Thousands of party workers and supporters turned up for the roadshow in Sultan Bathery, Wayanad.

From an open vehicle, he waved to the crowd amid the slogan in support of him and the Congress party.

Rahul arrived here in the state for a two-day tour and he will also hold a United Democratic Front (UDF) rally in Kozhikode in the evening and take part in several programmes in his constituency.

Kerala: Congress MP and candidate from Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, Rahul Gandhi holds a roadshow in Wayanad



CPI has fielded Annie Raja from this seat and BJP has fielded its state unit chief K Surendran.

Kerala, whose all 20 constituencies go to the poll on April 26 in the second phase of the Lok Sabha election, is witnessing high-voltage political activities on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi also holding campaign rallies in the state.

Today, PM Modi is attending two public meetings in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

Rahul Gandhi is pitted against CPI’s Annie Raja and BJP’s state president, K Surendran.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Rahul Gandhi won from Wayanad with a huge margin of over 4.31 lakh votes; the highest margin in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls in Kerala. He secured 64.94 per cent vote share, defeating LDF candidate PP Suneer. The NDA had fielded BDJ (S) leader Tushar Vellapally, who secured just around 78,000 votes, which accounted for a mere 7.25 per cent.

The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) won 19 out of 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. While the Congress won 15 seats, its allies Indian Union Muslim League, won two seats, the Revolutionary Socialist Party won one, and the Kerala Congress (M) won one seat.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) won one seat in Alappuzha.